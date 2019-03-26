Pauline Hanson was a hot topic back in '99, too

Pauline has been a talking point in the region for decades.

Pauline has been a talking point in the region for decades. Patrick Woods

PAULINE Hanson was a talking point in Bundy 20 years ago, just as she is today.

In February '99 Mary Ewer penned a letter to the editor commending the ABC for its Australian Story episode about Hanson.

"This courageous woman has been pilloried right and left and deserted by her supposed supporters in parliament," Ms Ewer wrote.

"I have and always will support Pauline Hanson, not only for her commitment to do something for all Australians but for her courage against all odds."

Ms Ewer wrote that the major parties would always gang up against Hanson as they didn't want "their cosy little nests destroyed".

She said Hanson was someone who would keep her word.