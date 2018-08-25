Pauline Hanson: ScoMo a Turnbull ‘clone’

Pauline Hanson said that she had worked well with both Mr Morrison and his leadership rival Peter Dutton: “I find them both very obliging.” Picture: Kym Smith

ONE Nation leader Pauline Hanson has branded incoming Prime Minister Scott Morrison a political "clone'' of Malcolm Turnbull.

The firebrand Queensland senator called on Mr Morrison to build drought-busting dams and clear the way for nuclear power stations to make electricity cheaper.

"People are going to look at Morrison as basically a clone of Malcolm Turnbull," she said yesterday.

"I think he's going to be a tough prime minister. You want strong leadership.

"He's very forceful in his negotiations - I don't think he's going to be a pushover, but I'm no pushover either."

Senator Hanson said the Coalition should serve its full term and hold an election in May next year.

She said she would lobby Mr Morrison to adopt the Queensland model of four-year terms for all MPs, with a fixed election date.

"People are sick and tired of going to early elections - they are fed up with an election every 2½ years," she said.

Senator Hanson said the Liberal Party's latest leadership swap would not affect her decision to direct preferences on a seat-by-seat basis at the next election.

She said that she had worked well with both Mr Morrison and his leadership rival Peter Dutton: "I find them both very obliging."

Senator Hanson said the Senate's rejection of tax cuts for big business this week would give the Government $4 billion a year over the next decade to spend on drought-proofing measures, including the controversial Bradfield Scheme to divert northern ­rivers inland.

"They also need to put in new coal-fired power stations and we've got to start a discussion about nuclear power as well," she said.

"(Nuclear) is the cleanest form of power and we have the resources (uranium) in this country.

"We've got to reduce power prices or companies across Australia are going to shut shop … restaurants, takeaways and hotels are struggling to keep their doors open."