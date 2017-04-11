29°
Pauline Hanson calls for boycott of halal Easter eggs

Matthew Killoran | 11th Apr 2017 11:32 AM

ONE Nation Senator Pauline Hanson has seemingly backed a boycott on Cadbury Easter eggs, calling for people to buy from their competitors that are "non-halal".

In a video posted to her Facebook page this morning, the Senator spoke about Easter and criticised the brand for having halal certification, while plugging Swiss chocolate manufacturer Lindt and Darrell Lea.

"We see these products that are halal certified - Cadbury chocolate for instance, halal certified," she said.

"If you want to get products that's not halal certified, I would suggest Lindt, that's not halal certified.

"Another good one is Darrell Lea, again (sic), an Australian company, not halal certified."

She holds up examples of the product to the camera while speaking about them, before saying she bought them at Woolworths and that IGA and newsagents also stock the products.

"Go and buy some non-halal Easter eggs and chocolate," Senator Hanson said.

Cadbury lists on its website that many of its products hold the halal certification, including its Easter products.

Lindt notes that its products - which are manufactured in Europe and the US - are neither halal or kosher certified.

Halal certification indicates that the food is acceptable to eat under Islamic religious rules.

