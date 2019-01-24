Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Pauline Hanson charged taxpayers for a trip to Hobart that coincided with her birthday.
Pauline Hanson charged taxpayers for a trip to Hobart that coincided with her birthday.
Politics

Taxpayers billed for birthday flights

by Matthew Killoran
24th Jan 2019 9:34 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

QUEENSLAND Senator Pauline Hanson charged taxpayers for flights to Hobart, where her daughter lives, for a trip that coincided with her birthday.

Senator Hanson turned 64 on May 27 last year and taxpayers shouted her $742 in flights to Tasmania on that weekend.

The visit to Tasmania, from May 27 to 28, took place over a weekend in ­between two parliamentary sitting weeks in Canberra.

There was no accommodation allowance claimed for the trip, with Senator Hanson indicating she stayed with family or friends to save taxpayer cash.

She said her travel was within guidelines and since entering politics often spent her birthday on the road.

Pauline Hanson with her daughter Lee Hanson.
Pauline Hanson with her daughter Lee Hanson.

Labor Senator Murray Watt questioned the timing but Senator Hanson said she was not in Tasmania to celebrate her birthday with family.

A spokesman for the senator said she had made several trips to Tasmania to meet with Australian Institute of Marine Power Engineers over 457 and Temporary Skilled Foreign Worker issues.

Senator Watt questioned the timing of the trip.

"It's a bit of a coincidence, but interstate trips about 457 visas don't make up for Senator Hanson always voting with the LNP to rip off Queensland workers," Senator Watt said.

More Stories

editors picks pauline hanson travel expense

Top Stories

    Shorten backs Regional Deal as project focusses emerge

    premium_icon Shorten backs Regional Deal as project focusses emerge

    Politics THE leader of the opposition has indicated he would not cancel the Hinkler Regional Deal if elected as the next prime minister.

    Queensland farmer burnt by permit debacle

    premium_icon Queensland farmer burnt by permit debacle

    News Farmer says State Govt ignored repeated backburning permit requests

    Wide Bay drug addict numbers shooting up

    premium_icon Wide Bay drug addict numbers shooting up

    News Rise in treatment figures prompts rehab centre call