Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Pauline finds common ground with unions

by Matthew Killoran
26th Nov 2019 9:46 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

PAULINE Hanson has dealt a blow to the Government's bid to pass a union crackdown Bill, refusing to be a "rubber stamp" and putting the law's future in doubt.

In a surprise alliance, Senator Hanson is working closely with unions in responding to the proposal to deregister industrial organisations or officials which repeatedly break the law. They found common ground in opposition to free trade agreements.

Senator Hanson criticised the Government, saying she was disappointed in its actions and accusing them of rushing legislation.

"They're not dealing with the real issues affecting the Australian people," she said.

While the Government is eager to pass its Ensuring Integrity laws this fortnight, Senator Hanson said she would not be rushed and would seek further union feedback on the proposal.

Either her vote and Tasmanian senator Jacqui Lambie's is needed to get it through the Senate.

It follows The Courier-Mail revealing Queensland has more union officials before the courts for alleged industrial law breaches than any other state, as well as more instances of alleged illegal strike action.

More Stories

Show More
jacqui lambie one nation pauline hanson unions workers

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        premium_icon 1997 COLD CASE: Murder-accused fronts court

        News A FORMER drug addict told the Bundaberg Magistrates yesterday she knew there was something wrong with her friend Gregory Armstrong after not seeing him for a week.

        Proposed Bundy mine: Huge turnout for protest

        premium_icon Proposed Bundy mine: Huge turnout for protest

        Business MEMBERS of the Bundaberg community came together over the weekend and raised...

        Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        premium_icon Paradise Dam to drop to 42 per cent within a week

        News THE massive water release from Paradise Dam is expected to end next Monday, which...