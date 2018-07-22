Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) talks with French midfielder Paul Pogba (R).
Manchester United's Portuguese manager Jose Mourinho (L) talks with French midfielder Paul Pogba (R).
Soccer

Pogba sensationally snubbed as new United skipper

22nd Jul 2018 11:47 AM

JOSE Mourinho has confirmed Antonio Valencia will be his club captain for the coming season.

 

Michael Carrick was the official skipper for the last campaign - although he hardly played while the armband was shared around with Valencia, 32, usually wearing it.

There have been calls from some quarters for Paul Pogba, 25, to take over after his inspirational speeches helped France win the World Cup.

But the Special One will stick to the pecking order with Valencia, Ashley Young, Ander Herrera and Juan Mata tasked with keeping discipline.

Mourinho said: "The captain was Valencia last season, I think he's going to be the captain and when he doesn't play we have to make decisions.

"It depends on who is on the pitch, if Chris Smalling is, if Ashley Young is, if Ander Herrera is or Juan Mata is.

"If they are on the pitch we have an option.

"Nemanja Matic has all the attributes to be Manchester United captain as well but he arrived only one year ago.

"But I never care much about the captaincy, I care more about the life in the dressing room and the leaders.

"The armband means what it means."

Related Items

football jose mourinho manchester united paul pogba premier league soccer

Top Stories

    PICTURE SPECIAL: A stunning week of nature in Bundy

    premium_icon PICTURE SPECIAL: A stunning week of nature in Bundy

    Environment NewsMail photographer discovers paradise on our doorstep

    • 22nd Jul 2018 11:40 AM
    Opinion: Football Qld should shoulder some Buccs blame

    premium_icon Opinion: Football Qld should shoulder some Buccs blame

    Soccer Given distances hard to see how team from three cities will work

    Dianne trawler survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'

    premium_icon Dianne trawler survivor: 'I thought I was going to die'

    Environment Ruben McDornan recalls the tragedy where he lost "his brothers”

    Hero fireys save Bundy government building

    premium_icon Hero fireys save Bundy government building

    News Fire crew saves building as storage shed filled with smoke

    Local Partners