Former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale could face more charges from the CCC. (AAP Image/Regi Varghese)
Politics

Pisasale to face ‘numerous’ more charges

by Alexandria Utting
9th Apr 2018 9:49 AM
THE Crime and Corruption Commission Queensland is expected to lay "numerous" further charges against former Ipswich mayor Paul Pisasale.

Pisasale is already facing a string of charges, including corruption, over allegations he took more than $60,000 in cash and goods intended for charity during his tenure as mayor.

During a mention in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on Monday morning, the court heard a committal hearing expected to commence this morning would be adjourned for three months as further charges were pending.

"There are numerous outstanding charges the CCC are yet to charge Mr Pisasale with," prosecutor Madonna Evans said.

The matter was adjourned until July 9.

Pisasale did not appear in court and remains on bail.

He is also facing charges of fraud, extortion and unlawfully possessing a sex drug without a prescription.

More to come.

