Stabbed millionaire begged attacker to stop

Scene of an alleged stabbing at Mudgeeraba on the Gold Coast. Picture: Amanda Robbemond

MILLIONAIRE businessman Paul Picone begged for mercy while he was beaten and stabbed in a horrific daylight attack.

Police will allege the top-level management rights owner was bashed by a former senior Black Uhlans bikie at a suburban sports grounds on Wednesday afternoon while young ones practised footy.

Steven Smith, 32, is behind bars for the attack, charged with unlawful wounding, affray and possessing a knife in a public place.

The fight allegedly involved a disagreement between Mr Picone and Smith, whose family cleaning business did work for the millionaire.

It will be alleged Mr Picone drove his Bentley to Firth Park, Somerset Drive, Mudgeeraba, about 3.10pm on Wednesday and was boxed in by Smith, driving a Triton ute.

The pair both exited their cars, before Smith allegedly began beating him.

Mr Picone was heard calling out "Stop, stop", but Smith continued to punch him, police will allege.

During the fight Smith allegedly stabbed the father of three in the chest.

It will be further alleged Smith laid the boot into Mr Picone while he was on the ground.

Mr Picone was rushed to the Gold Coast University Hospital, where he remains in a stable condition.

He was left badly bruised and with a 3cm cut near his left arm pit. Doctors needed to drain blood from his lungs.

Police will allege Smith fled in his ute along Gemvale Rd, but was followed by a witness who identified him to a traffic cop in the area.

It will be alleged the officer drew his gun while Smith was still in the car, asking if he was armed.

Smith allegedly replied he had a knife in his waistband. The camouflage-handle knife had a blade about 10cm long.

The incident sent the nearby Hillcrest Christian College into lockdown.

Sheridan Rae Opetaia described the horrific scenes that followed an attack.

"I was coming from Mudgeeraba shopping centre, up Somerset Drive and I saw a guy crash his car off an edge, that's what caused me to turn around, I wanted to make sure he was OK," Ms Opetaia said.

Sheridan Opetaia helped save the life of the man stabbed during yesterday's violent incident at Mudgeeraba. Photo by Richard Gosling

Ms Opetaia said she was sitting in the car with her father-in-law and her daughter, when Mr Picone came to her for help.

"The guy came to my car and I thought he wanted my help.

"I went running to the victim and just tried to help him by putting pressure on his wounds.

"It was very full on. He had so many bruises, in a matter of minutes they were showing up. He had eggs all over his head.

"Due to the fact that I was covered in blood, the ambulance had to hold me until they (detectives) got there."

The scene of a dramatic arrest following a stabbing at Mudgeeraba. Photo: Facebook

Smith appeared in court yesterday morning with his left hand in a cast from hand to elbow.

He wore a green prison-issue T-shirt and blue pants.

Members of his family sat quietly in the back of the courtroom for his appearance.

Defence lawyer Campbell MacCallum, of Moloney MacCallum Abdelshahied Lawyers, asked the matter be adjourned to August 7 for the bail application to be made.

"I note from the QP9 material that there has been no complaint made on the charges and whoever hears the application on Tuesday will want to be appraised whether the complaint was made," he said.

Police prosecutor Senior Constable Rachel French said a statement was yet to be taken as Mr Picone was still in hospital.

Mr Picone is in the Gold Coast hotel management rights-industry and is understood to be worth millions