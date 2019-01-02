Paul Neville was a community advocate until the end

CHAMPION FOR COMMUNITY: The late Paul Neville loved his family and community.

EVEN after leaving politics, former Member for Hinkler Paul Neville was an advocate for his community and a strong believer in standing up for what was right.

Whether it was helping to secure artefacts to be placed in the collection of Bert Hinkler memorabilia at the Hinkler House Museum or researching Bert Hinkler's history, Mr Neville had his hand in many pies making sure Hinkler's legacy would live on.

Mr Neville was part of the team who helped restore and bring one of Bundaberg's most important vehicles, Bert Hinkler's 1926 Armstrong Siddeley, home.

The historic vehicle was the exact car that transported world-record breaking Bundaberg aviator Bert Hinkler through the streets of Brisbane during his celebrated civic reception in 1928.

Almost 90 years to the day it was first glimpsed by an adoring Brisbane crowd, Hinkler's majestic Armstrong Siddeley 40760 was finally unveiled to the public again at Bundaberg.

As a family man, Mr Neville was also a long-standing advocate for the use of medicinal marijuana after his 12-year-old granddaughter Ava suffered for years from the effects of tuberous sclerosis.

In April 2015 Mr Neville gave evidence before a Senate committee backing the legalisation of medicinal cannabis.

The Legal and Constitutional Affairs Legislation Committee was taking evidence on the Regulator of Medicinal Cannabis Bill 2014.

Tuberous sclerosis is a condition in which there are benign tumours throughout the body. For Ava, the tumours in her brain mean she has seizures.

Mr Neville told the News-Mail his daughter-in-law Joelle had managed to get hold of a small bottle of cannabis oil. At the time Ava was having five to 10 seizures a day.

With a dose of two drops of oil in the morning and two in the evening, she was now down to one seizure in eight weeks and was off her other medications.

"She has a better lifestyle, and cognitively she is more responsive,” Mr Neville said.

He said he was proposing an immediate change in the law.

"We can't wait three to five years for a trial,” he said.

"This could help people with terminal illnesses, incessant pain, those subject to fitting, seizures or epileptic type events.”

In October 2016 Mr Neville welcomed the news Queensland Parliament unanimously passed legislation for medicinal cannabis laws.

Mr Neville died on January 1 after a battle with illness.