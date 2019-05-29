Origin snub to motivate Cowboys stars

COWBOYS coach Paul Green hopes an Origin snubbing will inspire forwards leader Jordan McLean to take his game to the next level.

The incumbent Australian Kangaroos prop has never pulled on the sky blue jersey, and missed out again this week with Brad Fittler opting for incumbents David Klemmer and Paul Vaughn.

It is a tough blow for the towering forward who is in career best form this season averaging more than 140 metres with the ball including more than 50 post contact metres per game.

Jordan McLean of the Cowboys during the Round 10 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers)

His leadership abilities have also been on show this season with McLean named vice-captain of the Cowboys, and leading by example for the side's burgeoning crop of young forwards.

But still he was overlooked by Fittler's selection panel, which will be a blessing in disguise for the Cowboys after they lost Matt Scott to a shoulder injury.

Green said he hoped the snub would prove to be a motivation for the 107-game veteran.

"Hopefully it is a bit of motivation for him," he said. "Before he injured his foot last year he was the first prop picked for Australia, so I would have thought he would have been well and truly in the frame for NSW.

"I was a bit surprised but hopefully that is motivation for him to play well. It is only game one of the series and who knows what is going to pan out. A lot can happen between now and the rest of the series."

Coen Hess of the Cowboys is tackled by Eels defence during the Round 10 NRL match between the North Queensland Cowboys and the Parramatta Eels at 1300SMILES Stadium in Townsville, Saturday, May 18, 2019. (AAP Image/Michael Chambers) NO ARCHIVING, EDITORIAL USE ONLY

McLean was not the only Cowboys player to miss out on selection with Maroons incumbents Coen Hess and Gavin Cooper as well as hooker Jake Granville all missing out on a chance to run onto Suncorp Stadium next week.

All three Queensland prospects are expected to be in action for the Cowboys and Green thought they would have a point to prove.

"Hopefully there is that motivation to put your hand up," he said. "You can't drop your bundle just because you didn't get what you wanted now. It is a long series and a lot can happen in that time."