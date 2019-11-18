Menu
England v Australia - 3rd Specsavers Ashes Test: Day Three
Cricket

Pattinson given leave over gay slur ban fallout

by Ben Horne
18th Nov 2019 11:04 AM
James Pattinson has left the Australian camp in Brisbane to spend time with family before he returns to the squad ahead of the second Test.

The emotional paceman, who has been suspended from this week's summer opener at the Gabba, is said to be shattered at the fallout from his alleged homophobic slur and has been granted time away to clear his head.

Pattinson was not at Australian training at Allan Border Field on Monday morning and was flying home to be with his wife and young daughter.

 

James Pattinson has been banned from the first Test of the Pakistan series. Picture: Getty
Later this week he will start ramping up his bowling loads in training at Victoria cricket in a bid to be fit for the second Test against Pakistan, should he be selected.

It was felt Pattinson wouldn't be able to get the necessary training loads into him if he stayed with the team in Brisbane, given he would have been bound to 12th man duties at the Gabba once the match kicks off on Thursday.

Pattinson immediately apologised to Brisbane quick Cameron Gannon - a friend and former teammate of his - when he made the alleged slur during last week's Sheffield Shield clash at the MCG.

 

James Pattinson has apologised to teammates over the ban. Picture: Getty
The contrite fast bowler has also apologised to teammates.

A decision was made by Australian management on Sunday night that Pattinson would be best following a plan away from the camp that includes some rest and recovery before ramping up training.

australia v pakistan cameron gannon james pattinson sheffield shield test cricket
News Corp Australia

