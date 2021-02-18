Menu
Police are investigating after a vehicle was reportedly stolen in Bundaberg West.
Patrol stolen from footpath outside residence at Bundy West

Mikayla Haupt
18th Feb 2021 10:30 AM
Police are investigating after a Nissan Patrol was stolen from a residence in Bundaberg West.

Senior Community Crime Prevention Officer Sue Rewald said sometime between 10pm on Wednesday, February 17 and 4.30am on Thursday, February 18, a vehicle was stolen from the footpath in front of a residence in Mulgrave St.

The vehicle (pictured) is described as a 2001 grey Nissan Patrol with Queensland registration plates 960YYT.

Police are investigating the matter and are seeking assistance from members of the public.

If you have any information into the matter, contact police and quote the reference number: QP2100319993.

You can contact police via Policelink on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

