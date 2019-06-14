Patrizi racing in Bundy

Michael Patrizi and his 2014 Porsche which he races in the Carrera Cup. Photo Jake Jones / The Observer

MOTORSPORT: He's raced against some of the best drivers in the world and now Michael Patrizi will test his skills against others right here in Bundaberg.

The former Supercars driver revealed yesterday he will compete at Dromeside Raceway in the Central Queensland series this weekend.

The 35-year-old will make an appearance in the TAG 125 heavy competition.

Patrizi owns kart company Patrizicorse, which some Bundy karters compete with.

Patrizicorse is the only Australian distributor of Riccardokarts, a kart which is endorsed and promoted by Australian Formula One star Daniel Ricciardo.

"I've promised to come every year,” he said.

"I've always said I'm coming, I'm coming, but I've had to cancel for different reasons.

"This time I'm coming.”

Patrizi said he liked giving back to local karting, especially in regional areas.

"I'm a local boy from Kalgoorlie so I know what it is like,” he said.

"Karting is a big industry in Central Queensland and it has a huge following, so it is good to support it.”

Patrizi doesn't know how he will go given he hardly races, instead focusing on his business since moving away from Supercars at the starts of 2013.

"This will be my first time ever in Bundaberg,” he said.

"I don't know if the track goes left, right or whatever.

"I'll find that out when I get into the kart on Saturday.”

Patrizi competed in Supercars from 2008 to 2012, racing the Bathurst 1000 five times.

His best finish was 19th in the Bathurst 1000 in 2008 and 18th in the title race in 2012.

The 2012 season with Tekno Autosports was his highlight.

"Our championship result could have been so much different if we didn't have engine failures that season,” he said.

"Putting a car inside the top ten not capable of being there in qualifying during my time in Supercars was very satisfying.”

Patrizi is also proud he was able to race against Formula One drivers including Romain Grosjean, Nico Hulkenberg and this year's Indianapolis 500 winner, Simon Pagenuad, during his time overseas.

Racing starts tomorrow.