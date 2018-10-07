Patrick stays on with Melbourne for next season

Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi warms up ahead of his debut this season.

Bundaberg's Patrick Kaufusi warms up ahead of his debut this season. DAVID MARIUZ

LEAGUE: Former NRL star Antonio Kaufusi hopes his brother Patrick can learn a lesson or two from their other brother Felise heading into next season.

The NewsMail can confirm there will still be two Kaufusis at the Melbourne Storm next year.

Felise signed a deal earlier this year that locks him in until 2020 with another option of staying until 2022.

Patrick, according to News-Corp, was contracted until the end of this year but that isn't the case.

The Storm has confirmed Patrick is signed until 2019 after joining the club this year and making two appearances for the club this season.

Now, Antonio wants Patrick to take the chance with both hands, much like Felise did.

In 2016, Felise played 21 matches for the Storm but missed the grand final, which the side lost to Cronulla.

The 26-year-old made sure by the start of the next season he was not only the first on the teamsheet but capable of playing a full 80 minutes.

He put himself through a torturous process that has since yielded an NRL premiership, Queensland and Australian selection through being part of the Storm line-up.

Antonio now hopes Patrick takes note and does the same to insert himself into the Storm forwards pack.

"It's time for him to put his head down and rip in,” he said.

"Hopefully he does well in preseason and can move himself into position.”

Patrick played well for Easts Tigers this year in the Intrust Super Cup, helping the team to the final. He was also named in the team of the year for the competition as a forward.

Patrick took part of the Storm celebrations on Wednesday with Felise and will now take a break.