Paramedics attended to the scene of the single-vehicle crash and transported two patients to Bundaberg Hospital. Photo: File.

Two patients have been transported to Bundaberg Hospital after they were involved in a crash.

The incident occurred last night about 7.01pm, on the intersection of School Lane and Innes Park Road, at Innes Park.

Paramedics arrived on scene at the single-vehicle crash and transported both patients to Bundaberg Hospital, in a stable condition.