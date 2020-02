CRASH INJURIES: Three people were taken to hospital in a stable condition.

PARAMEDICS treated three people after a crash in Childers today.

A spokeswoman from Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics treated patients were at the scene.

The collision happened at the corner of the Bruce Highway and Goodwood Rd about 10.10am.

The three people hurt were taken to Childers Hospital in stable condition.