Patients always at the centre of nursing care at the Friendlies

WHILE much may have changed in the 34 years since Jackie Emery became a nurse, there is one thing that she says will never change - putting the patient first.

The Friendly Society Private Hospital clinical operations manager, Mrs Emery began her career in Bundaberg in January 1983. Celebrating International Nurses Day, she said nursing had changed a lot in the past three decades.

"I think the change in nursing has been a constant one,” Mrs Emery said.

"As an example, there used to be much more prolonged post-operative care for patients. For some procedures the protocol was they couldn't move or even sneeze. Now, today, for the same procedure they come in and are out in one day.”

Mrs Emery said that with technological advancements came higher expectations and higher cost.

"With technology, there is now the expectation that it is a minimum practice requirement. As a nurse that means they are dealing with more complex requirements, more safety regulations and more risk assessment of patients,” she said.

"It is just a matter of accepting that nursing is a constantly changing role.”

Mrs Emery said keeping patients and patient care as the core focus was the only way to deal with constant change.

"You always have to have the best interest of the patient at heart, otherwise you can get lost in all the technology and changes,” she said.

While any nurse you speak to will say that a career in nursing is rewarding, it is not a career for everyone.

"You have to be a passionate nurse, and part of nursing is about personality. A nurse has to be compassionate and caring at the core and you have to be willing to commit yourself to someone else's care,” Mrs Emery said.

"I always see it as a privilege to be able to help people that are often at a vulnerable point in their life. As a patient you want someone who shows you that care and compassion. I like to think whatever a patient has had to deal with, that as a nurse you made a change for the better in their lives.”

Mrs Emery said as a profession over the past 30 years nursing was now seen as a career and not just a job

"Tertiary education has helped develop the professionalism of nursing,” she said.

Mrs Emery said the day was a good opportunity to reflect not only on the nursing profession, but diversity within the profession.