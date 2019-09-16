Menu
Paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway near Eidsvold.
Paramedics are on scene at a two-vehicle crash on the Burnett Highway near Eidsvold. Jessica McGrath
Breaking

Patient trapped after crash on Burnett Hwy

Jessica Mcgrath
by
16th Sep 2019 11:47 AM

UPDATE, 12.30pm: EMERGENCY crews are still working to free a person trapped in a vehicle along the Burnett Hway. 

A QAS spokesman said paramedics were working with firefighters to get the person out who was still entrapped in the vehicle. 

Paramedics have reported the second patient was already free from their vehicle. 

The man had some soft tissue injuries, including bruising and abrasions. 

EARLIER, 11.45am: A PATIENT is trapped in a vehicle following a crash near Eidsvold this morning.

A QAS spokeswoman said crews were on scene at the two-vehicle crash which occurred at 11.15am.

Emergency crews are tending to two patients at the crash site along the Burnett Highway near Nogo Junction Rd.

One patient is reportedly OK, while emergency crews are working to free a second patient who is trapped in one of the vehicles.

A QFES crew is en route to assist with the rescue.

