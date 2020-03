QAS paramedics were called to a vehicle rollover at Woodgate Rd this morning.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswomen said the call came in at about 11.30.

She said those in the car removed themselves and one patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition, though there were no further details on the extent of injuries.