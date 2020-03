Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Captain Creek this morning.

Paramedics were called to a single vehicle crash at Captain Creek this morning.

PARAMEDICS were called to Captain Creek this morning to a single vehicle crash on Round Hill Rd.

Queensland Ambulance Service crews assessed one patient for neck and chest pain following the crash at 6.50am.

The patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition with seat belt-related injuries.