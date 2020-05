Paramedics are assessing one patient at Pine Creek after a vehicle crashed into a tree this morning.

UPDATE: One patient has been transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition after a vehicle hit a tree on Pine Creek Rd at 11.30am.

EARLIER: Paramedics are on scene at Pine Creek Rd where a single vehicle crashed into a tree late this morning.

One patient is being assessed for injuries.