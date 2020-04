CRASH: One man was taken to hospital by paramedics.

PARAMEDICS attended a two-vehicle crash in Millbank today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said the crash happened about 1pm at the corner of Johnston and Warrel Sts.

The spokeswoman said one adult man was transported to Bundaberg Hospital for precaution although he had no obvious injuries.