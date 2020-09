The patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

PARAMEDICS from QAS have transported a patient to hospital after they were kicked by an animal.

Crews responded to the incident at a private property in Branyan today, about 3.27pm, after a person was kicked by a horse.

