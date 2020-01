UPDATE: A stable patient was transported to Bundaberg Hospital following a reported snake bite at a private residence in Bucca at 8.21am.

EARLIER: PARAMEDICS are reportedly travelling down Rosedale Rd to meet with a car carrying a 16-year-old male who may have been bitten by a snake.

Initial information suggested the boy could have been bitten under the ankle bone by a brown snake.

This is a developing story, more to come.