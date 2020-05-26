Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paramedics were called to a crash at Millbank earlier this afternoon. Picture: Chris Burns
Paramedics were called to a crash at Millbank earlier this afternoon. Picture: Chris Burns
News

Patient taken to hospital after Millbank crash

Zachary O'Brien
, zachary.obrien@news-mail.com.au
26th May 2020 1:47 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: One patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following a crash at Millbank early this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew was called to the scene on the corner of Walker and Payne Sts at 1.05pm.

There was no information provided about the nature or severity of injuries.

EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one patient after a two vehicle crash at Millbank this afternoon.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew was called to the scene on the corner of Walker and Payne Sts at 1.05pm.

There were no reports of any serious injuries.

Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        3000 JOBS: Demand for pickers remains high

        premium_icon 3000 JOBS: Demand for pickers remains high

        News Despite the impacts from coronavirus the Wide Bay will need about 3000 fruit and vegetable pickers every month for the remainder of the year.

        Support for parents and children struggling with mental health

        Support for parents and children struggling with mental...

        News RESEARCHERS are looking for families from regional communities to participate in a...

        Turtle-ly awesome event raises awareness about conservation

        premium_icon Turtle-ly awesome event raises awareness about conservation

        News To celebrate World Turtle Day and remind the students about the importance of...

        Potential mill investors in misconduct allegations

        premium_icon Potential mill investors in misconduct allegations

        News Pakistan sugar inquiry allegations leave bitter aftertaste.