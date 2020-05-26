Patient taken to hospital after Millbank crash
UPDATE: One patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition following a crash at Millbank early this afternoon.
A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said a crew was called to the scene on the corner of Walker and Payne Sts at 1.05pm.
There was no information provided about the nature or severity of injuries.
EARLIER: Paramedics are assessing one patient after a two vehicle crash at Millbank this afternoon.
There were no reports of any serious injuries.