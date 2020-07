The patient was taken to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

A patient has been taken to Bundaberg Hospital after an alleged wounding in Avoca.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesperson said the incident happened off Avoca Rd at 10.18am.

This is a developing story, more to come.