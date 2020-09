Paramedics have attended to an incident involving a car and pedestrian.

Last night about 6.50pm, crews from QAS were called to the scene at Barolin St, in Bundaberg South.

The incident involved a vehicle and pedestrian and one patient sustained head injuries.

QAS transported the patient to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.