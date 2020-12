The patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

Following a roadside incident this afternoon, a patient has been flown to Bundaberg Hospital.

Paramedics attended the scene on Mundubbera Durong Rd, in Derri Derra, after a single-vehicle rollover occurred.

The incident took place this afternoon, about 2.36pm.

One patient was flown to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.