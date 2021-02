A person involved in a motorbike crash on Fraser Island has been flown to hospital.

A motorbike crash occurred on Happy Valley Drive about 6.02am this morning.

The patient sustained a back injury and was flown to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

More to come.