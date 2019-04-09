Menu
Serious injuries after patient knocked by cow

by Nicole Pierre
9th Apr 2019 5:19 PM
A PATIENT is suffering serious head injuries after being knocked down by a cow at a private property in Queensland's Scenic Rim region this afternoon.

Queensland Ambulance Service was alerted of a patient who was in a serious condition after he was struck by the cow just before 3pm in Warrill View.

Paramedics arrived and were treating the patient's head injury.

A helicopter had also landed by 4.30pm and would be used to take the patient to hospital.

A QAS spokeswoman could not confirm the patient's age or gender.

cow warrill view

