A female patient is being assessed after sustaining burns to her legs.

A female patient is being assessed after sustaining burns to her legs. Trevor Veale

A FEMALE patient has been injured in a room fire.

A spokesman for the Queensland Fire and Rescue Service said crews were still on scene at the Promised Land incident.

"A female patient is being assessed for leg burns following a minor room fire at a residential address at 5.48am," a statement from the Queensland Ambulance Service read.