Patient airlifted to hospital after fall on island

RESCUE: A patient in their 40s has been rescued off Heron Island after they fell 5 metres off a ladder whilst working early this morning.

RESCUE: A patient in their 40s has been rescued off Heron Island after they fell 5 metres off a ladder whilst working early this morning. Contributed

A PATIENT in their 40s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after they fell five metres off a ladder on Heron Island this afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter attended the scene just after midday where they treated the patient for two suspected broken ankles.

AIRLIFT: RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island to transport a patient in their 40's who was working on a roof of a building on the island. RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

The patient had been working on a roof of a building on the island at the time of the fall and suffered significant pain.

They were transported to hospital in a stable condition.