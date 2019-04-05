Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
RESCUE: A patient in their 40s has been rescued off Heron Island after they fell 5 metres off a ladder whilst working early this morning.
RESCUE: A patient in their 40s has been rescued off Heron Island after they fell 5 metres off a ladder whilst working early this morning. Contributed
News

Patient airlifted to hospital after fall on island

liana walker
by
5th Apr 2019 4:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A PATIENT in their 40s has been airlifted to Rockhampton Base Hospital after they fell five metres off a ladder on Heron Island this afternoon.

The RACQ Capricorn Rescue helicopter attended the scene just after midday where they treated the patient for two suspected broken ankles.

 

AIRLIFT: RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island to transport a patient in their 40's who was working on a roof of a building on the island.
AIRLIFT: RACQ Capricorn Rescue was tasked to Heron Island to transport a patient in their 40's who was working on a roof of a building on the island. RACQ CAPRICORN RESCUE

The patient had been working on a roof of a building on the island at the time of the fall and suffered significant pain.

They were transported to hospital in a stable condition.

airlifted to hospital fall fall from height heron island racq capricorn helicopter rescue rockhampton base hospital
Gladstone Observer

Top Stories

    Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

    premium_icon Dad busted with snakes, bongs and 'stolen motorbikes'

    Crime A YOUNG father couldn't slither his way out of a visit to court, after police found unregistered pythons, drugs and two "stolen" motorbikes at his home.

    Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    premium_icon Publican charged with drug supply allowed to serve alcohol

    Crime Gayndah publican has original bail conditions revoked in court.

    Agriculture Minister calls animal activists 'subhuman'

    premium_icon Agriculture Minister calls animal activists 'subhuman'

    Politics David Littleproud calls out extreme vegans

    STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    premium_icon STATE OF MADNESS: No plan to use $8m funding

    Politics Funding delivered but state says 'we never asked for this'