A PATIENT has been airlifted to Bundaberg Hospital after an incident at Doolbi according to Queensland Ambulance Service.

Initial reports from a QAS spokesperson state the patient is believed to be a stable condition with shoulder, chest and hip injuries after the “machinery rollover” at a workplace.

This is a developing story, more to come.