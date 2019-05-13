Pathway to success: Saying yes to an Uber great role

AMY Kunrojpanya's passion to make a difference in the world has put her on the fast track to success.

It wasn't that many years ago Ms Kunrojpanya was riding horses and enjoying the outdoors in Mundubbera. Now she is the senior director of communications across the Asia Pacific region for Uber.

Speaking to the NewsMail, Ms Kunrojpanya said there was nothing that couldn't be achieved by working hard.

With a talent in communications and languages, of which she speaks eight, Ms Kunrojpanya said she accidentally found her way into the technology industry.

"I started my career working as a civil servant for the Australian Government overseas,” she said.

"I worked in a number of different countries and was very fortunate to work with some amazing people.”

She said the the first opportunity she had working in the private sector was with the Coca-Cola Company, then she shifted to a bio-technology company before moving to Google.

"Towards the end of my time with Google an opportunity came up with Uber and I really felt the idea tangible of going to a start-up that was trying to change the world in a way that I thought was incredible,” Ms Kunrojpanya said.

She said her role at Uber offered a "... special opportunity to help make sure that not only Asia understands the opportunity, but Uber better understands Asia”.

For anyone looking to get into a similar role she said one of her great learnings was to not assume you wouldn't have a foot in the door if you didn't come from that space.

"Certainly if you'd asked me way back then, I don't think it would have even been a sparkle in the corner of my eye,” she said.

"It feels like a real privilege to be in a position to say to people 'why not?'.

"Why not you, why not now, if this is something that you are interested in and you care about it - I do want to say I think nothing substitutes for hard work, so you do need to know your stuff - having said that, why not pursue the thing that you're really passionate about because there's never a better time than now.

"Certainly working in a start-up technology company gives you that sense of urgency everyday.”

Ms Kunrojpanya said it was all about having the courage to say yes.

"So much of this is about taking the leap, if there's one thing that's been consistent in my career, whether it's been within companies themselves or when I've made moves across industries or across geographies, I think it's saying 'yes' even when you're not quite sure what the outcome is going to be,” she said.

"Yes to the job, to the opportunity, yes to the special project, yes to moving across counties, yes when it might be a little bit scary.”