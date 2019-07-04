Pathology refurbishment to start within the month

Minister for Health Steven Miles with chair of the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Peta Jamieson and Chief Executive Officer at Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service Adrian Pennington.

BRISBANE based builder Quadric has been awarded the tender for the Bundaberg Hospital pathology refurbishment.

The construction will begin this month and is expected to be completed in March next year.

It will be completed in stages so that the pathology laboratory can continue to operate.

This refurbishment is worth $2.5 million and the construction is expected to support six full-time jobs for two years.

Bundaberg Laboratory manager Greg Kelly said the renovation was exciting because there would be more space for new equipment.

Staff and patients will also benefit from the new modern laboratory setting.

"This will all contribute to improved outputs from the laboratory to provide the Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service and Bundaberg community with an even better level of service,” Mr Kelly said.

Health Minister Steven Miles said the renovation was long overdue considering the laboratory was 30 years old and had been largely unchanged in that time.

The laboratory had a few minor upgrades but needed more to be able to better use modern medical technology.

"The existing lab is around 30 years old, largely unchanged from the original designs, and has had very minor refurbishments along the way to cater for better equipment,” Mr Miles said.

"A full refurbishment will expand the floor space available, ensuring staff can better utilise the lab, advanced equipment can fit, and better operational flow which could see patients getting their results quicker.”

Quadric has worked in the building industry for 35 years in projects across three jurisdictions, including in government, corporate, universities and airports.

Their Queensland Health portfolio includes the Southport Health Precinct and the QUII Hospital's emergency department refurbishment.