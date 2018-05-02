Miranda keen to highlight plight of farmers

FOR most Bundaberg locals the show means fairy floss, fun rides and a good time but, for rural residents who live on the land, the show is much more than that.

The Gin Gin community show is about bringing people together and highlighting the importance of young people in rural and regional Queensland, in particular those associated with the agricultural show movement.

Miranda Lammin, 29, has lived in the Wide Bay region her whole life and is passionate about farming and agriculture in the region.

"I've lived in Gin Gin for five years now and have previously been in Bundaberg for most of my life," Mrs Lammin said.

"My husband and I own a cane farm, and his family have been farmers out here for four or five generations.

"I nominated as this year's rural ambassador because I want to become more involved in the agricultural community in Gin Gin and broaden the opportunity and networking possibilities for not only myself but for future generations."

Being one of just a handful of hairdressers in the town, Mrs Lammin believes her communication skills will help her connect with the community and looks forward to meeting more locals.

After the show ball on May 26 and subsequent Gin Gin show, Mrs Lammin will be judged at the Biggenden district competition on July 7 and could progress on to the Brisbane Ekka to represent her community.

"Certain types of weeds out here play havoc with the pasture and grazing of cattle, and I want to raise awareness around the realities of farming in our region," she said.

Gin Gin show organiser Nadia Gillies has lived in the town for eight years and said giant rats tail is the main weed issue experienced by local farmers.

"It's a really invasive grass which renders country unproductive," she said.

"The grass chokes out other pastures and is not very palatable for cows to consume either.

"For small crop farmers it's not such a big issue because they're always ploughing the land, but it affects graziers immensely."

On the other side of the spectrum, a fungus located throughout south-east Queensland is having adverse effects.

"The fungus kills off grasses causing pasture die back to be another issue," she said.

"This is a huge concern for the beef industry that was first noticed at the end of last year and spreads as far north as Mackay and as far south as Gympie.

"Plus we've then got the added vegetation laws being implemented by the Queensland Government."

Mrs Gillies said Gin Gin had great success with last year's show entrants with both the showgirl and rural ambassador competing at the Brisbane Exhibition.

"Last year I mentored both of the Gin Gin representatives that made it to the Ekka and I'll also be mentoring Miranda this year," she said.

"I've had some trouble gaining entrants this year which is sad because if the younger generation don't get involved or excited about the local show or show ball, then it will just fizzle out.

"In a small community like ours it's important to bring everyone together and raise funds to go back into the show society.

"This year the incorporated charity fundraiser will be in the space of rural mental health and encouraging people that might be struggling, to speak up and let them know it's okay to talk about it.

"I'm really trying to make sure our community is as close knit as possible and know they're supported."

Click here to visit the Gin Gin Show Facebook page.