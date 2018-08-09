PASTURE DIEBACK: Bundy business backs treatment trials

A POTENTIAL breakthrough in the treatment of a mystery grass disease threatening the livelihood of graziers may be on the way.

Pasture dieback, a mystery plague with no current cure affects 423 hectares across the Burnett region and a further 35,000 hectares state-wide.

BOSS Australia and local Bundaberg business Northside Produce have conducted new trials aiming to eliminate the issue.

The trials recorded pastures responding to systematic treatment of dieback.

Northside Produce owner Brian Gordon said the bio-organic treatment solution trials still have a long way to go.

"While there is still a lot of work to do in the form of detailed trials and farm demonstrations, we are encouraged by these responses, particularly when little else has seemed to make much difference,” Mr Gordon said.

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett said pasture dieback was a concerning issue for farmers.

"I've had some graziers tell me they're heartbroken because they don't know which way to go,” Mr Bennett said.

"The cause of this poor growth and death in the usually very productive pastures is currently unknown, meaning a treatment to stop the spread of dieback is also unknown.”

Land owners are encouraged to report dieback to Meat and Livestock Australia and the Department of Agriculture and Fisheries.