Pastor will never marry gay couple

A BARGARA church pastor says he accepts the will of the people, but will never officiate at a same-sex wedding ceremony.

"I respect that of the 79.5% of eligible Australians who voted, the majority voted to support same-sex marriage,” he said.

But pastor Robertson said the survey result did not change his mind on same-sex marriage.

"If you were to do a survey and ask people if they have told lies, you would get an overwhelming majority who said yes,” he said.

"But it doesn't mean lying is right.”

There are two Bills before Federal Parliament and both include exemptions for religious organisations to refuse to conduct same-sex marriages but one version seeks to establish protections for people with a "conscientious belief”.

"I personally would not officiate at a same-sex wedding,” pastor Robertson said.