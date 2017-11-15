Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Pastor will never marry gay couple

Coral Coast Christian Church pastor Brian Robertson, who led an extensive No campaign in Bundaberg, said he was disappointed with the same-sex survey result.
Coral Coast Christian Church pastor Brian Robertson, who led an extensive No campaign in Bundaberg, said he was disappointed with the same-sex survey result. Paul Donaldson BUN190917GAY4
Jim Alouat
by

A BARGARA church pastor says he accepts the will of the people, but will never officiate at a same-sex wedding ceremony.

Coral Coast Christian Church pastor Brian Robertson, who led an extensive no campaign in Bundaberg, said he was disappointed with the same-sex survey result.

"I respect that of the 79.5% of eligible Australians who voted, the majority voted to support same-sex marriage,” he said.

But pastor Robertson said the survey result did not change his mind on same-sex marriage.

"If you were to do a survey and ask people if they have told lies, you would get an overwhelming majority who said yes,” he said.

"But it doesn't mean lying is right.”

There are two Bills before Federal Parliament and both include exemptions for religious organisations to refuse to conduct same-sex marriages but one version seeks to establish protections for people with a "conscientious belief”.

"I personally would not officiate at a same-sex wedding,” pastor Robertson said.

Topics:  coaltion for marriage pastor same-sex marriage

Bundaberg News Mail
Bundy's same-sex couples rejoice over yes vote

Bundy's same-sex couples rejoice over yes vote

FOR Bundaberg couple Luke Brandt and Sean Miller, hearing about the yes vote's success was reason to celebrate.

LNP promises $2m road upgrade for notorious intersection

Member for Burnett Stephen Bennett and LNP candidate for Bundaberg David Batt have promised $2 million to upgrade the FE Walker St and Ashfield Rd intersection.

$2 million to improve safety at intersection

Glass's plan for 400-vehicle high-rise car park

Ric Glass.

Aboriginal cultural centre part of Ric's promises

Father, son face long wait to go home after storm

GONE: Michael Hennessey is still waiting to get back into his Baird St home after the Melbourne Cup day storm tore its roof off.

Kepnock man tells of terror as ceiling collapses on him

Local Partners