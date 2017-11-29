Pasta will fly at Bundaberg's Odd Couple show

ODD COUPLE: The Playhouse Theatre's newest play The Odd Couple , the female version, kicks off December 1.

ODD COUPLE: The Playhouse Theatre's newest play The Odd Couple , the female version, kicks off December 1. KYLE SCHNEIDER

I have worked with the NewsMail since January 2012. I report in the Family Life section of the paper, which I love as I have two school aged kids. I grew up in Byron Bay before moving to Hervey Bay where I lived for 10 years, after that my family and I travelled around Australia then we finally settled in Bundaberg in 2011. I enjoy meeting new people and hearing about all walks of life.

THE newest production to hit the stage at the Playhouse Theatre involves a whooping 10kg of fettuccine.

But the cast doesn't have to worry about it going to their hips as only three spoonfuls end up in their mouths.

This is just some of the crazy antics the audience of The Odd Couple can expect to see when doors open Friday, December 1.

The Bundaberg production of Neil Simon's hilarious contemporary comic classic, the female version of The Odd Couple, is directed by Di Wills who spoke with the NewsMail about the show.

Two women, Florence Unger and Olive Madison, end up living together in an apartment in New York after Unger separates from her husband.

Photos View Photo Gallery

Instead of the poker party that begins the original version, it's a girls evening of Trivial Pursuit that sets the scene.

"From here you get to see how the relationship unfolds," Wills said.

"It's interesting to see how two very different personalities can live together."

Wills said there was a cast of eight and a supporting crew of six which made the show come together seamlessly.

"It's a show within a show and the audience will see how the crew transforms the stage each time without a curtain," she said.

"It's all just really light- hearted.

"Just think, blue eye shadow, shoulder pads and denim - everything from the '80s."

Actor Trish Mears who plays Sylvie, one of the Trivial Pursuit players, said anyone who loved The Odd Couple television show or movie would get a laugh.

"Neil Simon did a great job converting it for ladies, with some hilarious one- liners and lots of physical comedy," Mears said.

"We hope the audience enjoys it as much as we have enjoyed being part of it."

Wills said it was a

fast-paced comedy about

two misfits and invited anyone who wanted a

laugh a minute should go along.

"It's a great show to unwind and relax before the festive season really kicks in," she said.

"Along with the spaghetti flying across the stage there will be an exploding cup scene and it really is a show not to be missed."

The five performance show is on December 1, 2, 8, and 9 at 7.30pm with a matinee performance on December 3 at 3pm.

Book here.