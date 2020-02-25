Past Highs get win outright to move to second

CRICKET: “We know that on our day we have the side to beat any team.”

Past Highs captain Arden Lankowski firmly believes the side is ready to take the next step and make the final in two weeks time.

The side defeated Norths outright on Saturday, bowling the opposition side out twice and chasing the runs required.

Past Highs bowled out Norths on the first day for 116 before making 226 in reply.

Lankowski then destroyed Norths in the second innings, taking 8/30 to help bowl the side out for 128.

Past Highs then took less than two overs to make the runs to win.

Lankowski’s bowling spell was the best in Division 1 cricket since records were kept on mycricket at the start of the 2008/09 season.

“That performance was definitely up there from by my half because I know how important it was to not just myself but to the guys and cementing that second spot,” he said.

“The boys are definitely thriving at the moment and they should be, they have been doing the hard work at training and that’s starting to show on game days.”

Past Highs will now play Brothers in the semis in less than two weeks time and Lankowski said if the side did everything right, it can beat them.

North captain Todd Sommerfeld said there were positives in the game, including Nathan Van Eekeren getting wickets and Brendan Handley making around 70 with the bat.

But he admitted changes to the way the side bats will need to be done before the finals.

This included the way the side attacked contests and maybe changed in the batting line-up.

The finals start March 7.