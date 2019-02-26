Past Highs cricket joins with Bundy sports club

The East Bundaberg Sports Club, pictured, will is now the new home of Bundaberg Cricket Association club, Past Highs. Inset: Past Highs player Luke Gerry take a catch.

The East Bundaberg Sports Club, pictured, will is now the new home of Bundaberg Cricket Association club, Past Highs. Inset: Past Highs player Luke Gerry take a catch. Mike Knott BUN260219MAG1

CRICKET: There could be Magpies playing cricket in Bundaberg next season.

The East Bundaberg Sports Club has confirmed that Past Highs Cricket Club has affiliated with them, with the move to be finalised in the off-season.

The sports club came on board as a major sponsor to Past Highs this season after the cricket club had been in financial difficulty.

"We're better off financially now,” Past Highs president Greg Brady said.

"We just hope we can keep our Past Highs identity.

"I played for Isis and then moved to Bundaberg to play for Past Highs, we feel an attachment and have an attachment to the name.”

The club is now playing as Past Highs after ending its association with Combined Country Western Suburbs before the start of the season.

Past High Combined Country was formed in 2017 after both clubs merged.

But a lack of support from the committee members of Combined Country Western Suburbs that moved over with the merger left Past Highs with no choice but to take over the club.

"We're not really combined,” Brady said.

"We tried to go at it together but it didn't work, too many internal issues.

"We still have a few CC players playing for us.”

According to Brady the Combined Country name has been taken back by some old committee members and an old president.

It is unclear what they are going to do with it.

For East Bundaberg Sports Club they are happy to welcome along a cricket club to join their rugby league and bowls clubs.

Kelvin McIntyre, who owns the land the club is on, but doesn't run it, said it was part of their expansion plans.

He added the Bundaberg Pythons, who won the Spring Cup competition last Saturday, could become the next to join them.

"We are building our sports teams,” McIntyre said.

"We said to Past Highs 'if you need a home you can come to us'.”

McIntyre wouldn't get involved in whether Past Highs would retain its name or change it to the East Bundaberg Sports Club.

But the land owner said he didn't see why the club couldn't keep its name and incorporate Easts in there somewhere.

Past Highs will play in the finals of the Division 1 Bundaberg Cricket Association competition, for the first time in more than a decade, against The Waves on March 9.