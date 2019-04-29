Past Brothers continue their strong season

STRONG RUN: Jayden Alberts finds some space to gain ground for the Brothers.

LEAGUE: It was another successful week for the Bundaberg Past Brothers in the 2019 Bundaberg Rugby League A-grade season.

The side is, so far, undefeated this year after a 32-4 win over the Waves Tigers on Saturday.

Past Brothers front-rower Kevin Sherriff said the team did what they wanted to do.

"We went really well, we got to our points and were successful,” Sherriff said.

"We completed our sets and our defence was really good.”

Sherriff said Brent Kuskey and Jayden Alberts were two standouts in the clash.

"Defensively Brent leads us around the field and Jayden was defensively really strong,” he said.

"We came into this game knowing it was probably going to be one of our toughest this year.

"Waves are the benchmark, they're premiers from last year and are a strong side.

"We know the intent of the game, it's going to be strong and they're going to come out firing at us.”

With two weeks off, the team will be back at training on Tuesday.

"It'll probably be a nice easy one next week, train Tuesday and have Thursday off,” Sherriff said.

"That second week with the bye we'll probably rip into training there leading into Hervey Bay.”

Tigers fullback Arden Lankowski said his side dug deep.

"The first 30 (minutes) was a good grind, the boys in the middle really just grinded (sic) it out,” Lankowksi said.

"Unfortunately there were a couple of silly errors and sin bins and the Brothers just got momentum and went away with it a little bit.

"I was confident coming into the game. I thought Brothers were going to come out and be an example of where they want to be at and I thought if we came out in the first 20 minutes and dug deep we would go away in the end.

"But tonight (Saturday) wasn't our night and that's OK.”

Lankowski said the team would most likely work on their structure when they got back to training.