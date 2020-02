LOST AND FOUND: The Metabo drill in carry case was found in a building entrance.

A KOREAN passport is among the latest items to be handed into the property room at Bundaberg Police Station.

The passport, a black bike helmet, rubber bike chain and zippered bag containing personal items was found on Maryborough St on February 9.

Two days later, a Metabo electric drill in a green carry case was found in the entrance of a building on Tantitha St.

If you own the property, phone Bundaberg police on 4153 9111.