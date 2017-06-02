24°
News

Passionate volunteer Bob had love for all sports

Christina Ongley | 2nd Jun 2017 12:08 PM
LIFESAVING LEGEND: Bob Holden had a 39-year love affair with the lifesaving movement.
LIFESAVING LEGEND: Bob Holden had a 39-year love affair with the lifesaving movement.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

BUNDABERG lost one of its most enduring gentlemen of the beach when devoted surf lifesaver Bob Holden died after a long illness recently.

A passionate volunteer, lover of sports, storyteller, mischief maker and above all a doting husband, father and grandfather, Bob was 71.

Heartbreakingly, he died three days short of his 48th wedding anniversary with Shirley, who had been by his side for many of his adventures and volunteering efforts.

Robert George Holden was born in Bundaberg on July 15, 1945. He attended Bundaberg West State School and later Intermediate School, before starting a panel beating apprenticeship at the local Ford dealer, Macs Motors (now Coral Coast Ford).

The first sport he threw himself into was rugby league, playing for Natives (now Easts) as well as at representative level. He also coached junior league for several years, with many youngsters benefiting from his experience and advice - almost always delivered with a cheeky laugh or two.

When Bob retired from league, he took up the relatively new sport of touch. With his enthusiasm and passion for the game, it wasn't long before he was president of the Bundaberg Touch Football Association.

For his dedication and commitment, he was awarded the first life membership of Bundaberg Touch Football Association in 1987.

But it was surf lifesaving that would eventually take up the majority of Bob's energies.

Bob and Shirley joined Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club in 1978, when eldest son Craig joined as a nipper.

It was the beginning of a 39-year love affair with the lifesaving movement, during which he was awarded life membership not just of his beloved Elliott Heads SLSC, but also of the Wide Bay Capricorn branch and Surf Life Saving Queensland.

Bob was everywhere at Elliott Heads - at various times junior activities officer, deputy president, trainer and assessor, coach and surf sports officer - and for more than 25 years he was also a well-known face officiating at surf carnivals across the state.

He was also well known to hundreds of regulars at the Tattersalls Hotel, where he and Shirley oversaw the famous Saturday fundraising chook raffles for years.

Bob brought more than just a volunteering spirit to the beach. An adopted dad, uncle and granddad to many at the Elliott Heads clubhouse, he was always ready with a hug and a smile, some cheerful words of encouragement or perhaps a cheeky story or two.

Son Craig, Surf Life Saving Queensland's regional manager for the Wide Bay Capricorn branch, said it was that smile and zest for life that so many people would remember.

"The overwhelming memory that has been shared by so many people has been dad's smile - almost everyone has said that they will never forget his smile and I suppose this was something that we took for granted until we started sorting through photos and other memories,” he said.

Sadly, illness loomed over Bob's later years, with a lymphoma diagnosis in 2007 - which he eventually beat with the help of a stem-cell transplant - and oesophageal cancer in 2016.

Bob had endured many challenges, victories and defeats throughout his personal and sporting life, but this latest illness was to be his final, crushing defeat.

He died peacefully on April 23, after a life filled with fun, family and enduring friendships.

His funeral, at Branyan Gardens, was attended by more than 400 mourners, all of whom had been touched by his love, wisdom, resilience and optimism.

"We probably never really appreciated the contribution that dad made across some many sports and organisations, nor how many people he had crossed paths with during his life, until we were blown away by the amount of people who turned up at the funeral - and by the amount of messages of support, cards, flowers and general well wishes that we have received as a family since his passing,” Craig said.

"He was a caring and supportive father for myself and Brett, a loving pop to his four grandchildren and a second father to so many children and teenagers who have progressed through the ranks of the Elliott Heads Surf Life Saving Club under the tutelage of both him and Mum.”

Bob is survived by wife Shirley, sons Craig and Brett, daughters-in-law Kristine and Rebecca, and grandchildren Baylee, Kobi, Mia and Evie.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bob holden bundaberg craig holden lifesaving obituary surf life saving queensland

Ain’t no mountain high enough

GOING on a hike is one of the best ways to get active and outdoors and the big smoke Brisbane is dishing up the goods.

Six hideaway bars to escape winter chill

The Gresham's charm will win you over before your first sip.

THESE are the perfect places to hang this winter.

Our six art gallery picks for a creative day out

Queensland's Gallery of Modern Art always has a fun, exciting and interesting exhibition on show for the whole family to enjoy.

YOU'D be mistaken in thinking Brisbane wasn't an arty city.

Brisbane's arts and culture events centre stage

You loved the film, now you're about to love the musical. Don't miss The Bodyguard The Musical in Brisbane this July.

THE arts and culture events you don't want to miss.

Homewares stores to fulfil your Instagram dreams

No Caption

You too can become an Insta-star with these fab stores.

Date nights under $50

Nothing is more romantic than a picnic with a cracking view.

NOT every date has to cost you a bomb.

Top 10 Brisbane experiences to cross off your bucket list

Do yourself a favour and get amongst the food truck scene. Eat Street is a great place to start.

A GOOD bucket list doesn’t have to span continents or cost millions.

Cashless card will improve life for mums and kids: SA mayor

Cashless card will improve life for mums and kids: SA mayor

THE mayor of Ceduna in South Australia, where the Cashless Debit Card has been introduced, has weighed into the debate in Hinkler.

Passionate volunteer Bob had love for all sports

LIFESAVING LEGEND: Bob Holden had a 39-year love affair with the lifesaving movement.

Family man devoted to league, touch and lifesaving

Gladstone man found with 44 child porn photos, 11 'most severe'

11 of the 44 images found depicted adult-to-child penetration acts

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

CUT OFF: SmartCity has been officially cut off from providing nationally-recognised courses.

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college barred by regulators

Local Partners

SmartCity training college officially de-registered

BREAKING: Coast-based national training college which pocketed $80m in government funding has been barred from providing nationally-recognised courses.

Bundy's business 'angels' bring home first place

MISSION ACCOMPLISHED: Britney Callaghan, Emma Deighton and Georgia Douglass at Bundaberg North State High School.

'You had me at chilli crab burger'

WHAT'S ON: Friday, June 2

NIGHT OF NIGHTS: Shalom College's formal is on tonight.

Five things you need to know today

80-tonne monster may be the most terrifying thing ever

THE BEAST: Bundaberg Show.

Wild ride is at the show

Where to shop or see a doctor on the show holiday

Many stores will be open in Bundaberg.

Opening hours in Bundy

Kyle throws cold water on Idol gossip

Australian Idol hasn't been on TV since 2009 but there's a rumour it might be making a comeback

Karl Stefanovic: 'I'm over it, I hope Australia is as well'

TODAY show host slams tabloid Daily Mail

DJI Spark: the drone you fly with a wave of your hands

DJI launch of mini drone Spark in Sydney.

Mini camera drone launches in Australia from $859

Ed Sheeran's Aussie promoter says more tickets will be offered

Never fear, Sheeran fans. More tickets are on their way.

UK star's promoter begs Australian fans to be patient.

'AS IF': Clueless turns 22, Alicia Silverstone spills goss

It was all about the clothes

Silverstone surprised fans at a screening of Clueless

MOVIE REVIEW: Something's been lost in translation in Baywatch film adaptation

Dwayne Johnson, AKA The Rock, and Zac Efron star in Baywatch.

The men are the sex objects in musclebound Baywatch

Comedic side of magic

DUO: Asher Treleaven and Gypsy Wood in their Peter and Bambi Heaven comedy magic show.

Don't miss the hilarious Peter and Bambi

MUST BE SOLD NOW!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $190,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

ATTENTION INVESTORS OR FIRST HOME BUYERS!

58 Sims Road, Walkervale 4670

House 2 1 1 Offers Over...

This charming 2-bedroom cottage is sure to please! Set on a spacious 857m2 allotment in popular Walkervale, there is plenty of opportunity here to extend or...

TIDY 3 BEDROOM BRICK WITH 6M x 6M POWERED SHED

7 Pecton Place, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $239,000

With 3 built in bedrooms, air conditioned open plan living, ceiling fans, 6m x 6m powered shed and huge outdoor entertaining area this property will certainly not...

PRIVATE FAMILY HOME WITH 3 LIVING AREAS, 4 BEDROOMS PLUS OFFICE, POOL, 15 x 9 SHED and 6549m2 ALLOTMENT

6 Clydesdale Avenue, Branyan 4670

House 4 2 5 $529,000

This must see home located on the city fringe in Parklands Estate Branyan is perfect for the family lifestyle environment. Positioned on 6,549m2, allotment this...

SPACIOUS UNIT IN A GREAT CENTRAL LOCATION

3/60 Electra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

Unit 2 1 1 $235,000

Located in the very sought after Bundaberg West area, this unit is just a few minutes walk to the major Hinkler Place Shopping Centre via the Railway line overpass...

GREAT VALUE IN AVENELL HEIGHTS

12 Avenell Street, Avenell Heights 4670

House 3 1 2 $249,000

The time has come for this appealing home situated in sought after Avenell Heights to be sold. The home features a huge separate rumpus room living area that can...

GORGEOUS FEDERATION HOME ACROSS 2 BLOCKS

23 Steindl Street, Bundaberg East 4670

House 3 2 2 $359,000

Located less than 5 minutes to Bundaberg's C.B.D on the beach side of town sits this gorgeous federation home on a well elevated double block. The home features...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 $399,000

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

PRICED TO GO - 4 BEDROOMS, 2 LIVING, 1017M2 BLOCK IN FANTASTIC LOCATION

21 Fleming Street, Norville 4670

House 4 1 2 $279,500

Do not delay in organising your inspection on this must see brick and tile 4 bedroom home in Norville as the owners have made the decision to sell and the property...

BE QUICK - BRICK DUPLEX, GREAT LOCATION

31 Brady Street, Avenell Heights 4670

Duplex 4 2 2 $329,000

Attention investors, here is an excellent opportunity to increase your real estate portfolio with this must have duplex. Located in a very handy position, these 2...

Major Coast retail centre sells for $21 million

Victorian family purchases two storey retail asset

Open for inspection homes June 1-8

Check out this weekend's homes open for inspection.

The housing boom is over as prices begin to fall

"The jury is still out on whether the housing market has peaked..."

Savills shifts to new home

NEW OUTLOOK: Savills Sunshine Coast at their new office at 61 Esplanade, Cotton Tree; Josh Dougherty, left, Jason O'Meara, Derek Nissen, Scott Gardiner, Peter Capps, Glynnis Henderson, Will Carman, Melanie Crane, Matthew Petersen, Marli Kaufman, Katie Lennox and Dale Doyle.

After 10 years in Duporth Ave, commercial agency moves around corner

Industrial site sells for $2.2m

GOOD EXPOSURE: Month-long expressions of interest campaign has resulted in the sale of a prized 6350sq m industrial site at Caloundra West.

Strong industrial property interest results in Caloundra record sale

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!