Tannum Sands boy instigates Surf Club's plastic straw ban

ENVIRONMENT ALLY FRIENDLY: Tannum Sands Surf Club's Marisa Kent with Sid Crawshaw, 10, whose plastic-free campaign prompted the club to ban plastic straws.

ENVIRONMENT ALLY FRIENDLY: Tannum Sands Surf Club's Marisa Kent with Sid Crawshaw, 10, whose plastic-free campaign prompted the club to ban plastic straws. Hayley Bracewell Photography

A TEN-YEAR-OLD'S crusade against plastic has gained its first big supporter with Tannum Sands Surf Club banning plastic straws.

Inspired by a "scary" news story about the amount of plastic in the ocean, Sid Crawshaw launched a petition and started to share his message with Tannum Sands businesses two months ago.

With the beach at the surf club's front door, surf club manager Marisa Kent said theclub were happy to jump on board Sid's campaign.

The club now offers paper straws to customers, but Ms Kent said it was considering selling re-usable metal straws.

"I thought it was great that a 10-year-old wants to do his bit for the environment," she said.

"We were always in the habit of putting a straw in every drink we made.

"Now, if the customers want one they can grab one of the paper straws."

Sid, a Year 5 St Francis Catholic Primary School student, has gained more than 50 signatures on his petition against the use of plastic straws.

He hopes to use the petition to encourage Gladstone Regional Council to ban straws.

The council told The Observer in May it was awaiting an environmental report on plastic straws and balloons which it could consider before voting on whether to follow other councils' bans.

Moreton Bay and Cairns Regional Councils banned plastic straws earlier this year after 10-year-old Molly Steer's Straw No More campaign.

A keen cricketer and soccer player, Sid is a member of Friends of Francis, a group at his school focused on finding ways to help the environment.

He recently gave a speech at school to teach students and staff about the impacts of plastic.

He said he once wanted to be a race car driver when he has finished school, but now wants a career that studies the ocean, sea life and coral.