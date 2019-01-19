Passion for wine flows

HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: Vintner Tony Brierley at the Childers winery Brierley Wines.

HEARD IT THROUGH THE GRAPEVINE: Vintner Tony Brierley at the Childers winery Brierley Wines. Mikayla Haupt

TIME travel might be a little out of the question, but you can get a taste of the medieval period with a drop of Honey Mead at Brierley Wines.

The Childers-based winery has been open for about 30 years and vintner Tony Brierley has a knack for creating organic wine.

Mr Brierley said when he first put the vines in it was a time of drought, perfect for growing grapes and of late it's as though the conditions have come full circle.

While the majority of other farms in the region are looking for rain, he said this year's crop was looking great with the hot and dry conditions.

He said they were hoping the rain holds out a little longer as they were looking to harvest in a few weeks, which would then see the grapes go from the vine to the fermenting stage.

Throughout the fermenting stage wine is often finished off in a French oak barrel.

Mr Brierley said he typically liked to wait three years from the vine before the fruit was bottled.

He said his wine was made with a secret recipe and would leave you with "no hangover and it's healthy”.

Despite some of the vines reaching 20-years-old, they were young in the grand scheme of things; Mr Brierley said vines could get up to 100 years old.

He said they could produce more than 1000 litres per year with the six acres and 3500 vines at the winery.

There are two types of grapes grown at Brierley, a French variety called Chambourcin and a shiraz.

Mr Brierley said they produce an Italian and Mediterranean style of wine - all natural and preservative free.

He said their Honey Mead, made from local honey, was similar to the wine people would drink in the 12th Century and sees Mr Brierley at medieval festivals selling his wine.

With three festivals per year on his calendar, Mr Brierley said he'll be heading in costume to a medieval one in June.

Despite sporting a tropical look at the winery, when it comes to the festival, he said everyone gets into costume and he even takes a suit of armour.

As one of four wineries in Childers, he said everyone was doing something different.

Mr Brierley said he gets a lot of joy from making wine and after three decades in Childers had no intention of slowing down.

Brierley Wines products. Mikayla Haupt

A true pot of gold at the end of the rainbow for wine lover, Brierley Wines is on 574 Rainbows Road, Childers.

For more information about Brierley Wines head to the Facebook page or www.brierleywines.com.