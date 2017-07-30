Passion for fashion? Get along to this special night

LIKE to think you've got style?

It doesn't matter whether your favourite outfit is a high street frock or pyjamas.

Get along to the inaugural Bundaberg Night of Style.

The night will feature champagne, cheese and guest speakers including Vo Vo Modelle stylist Hannah Murphy, local style icon Meg Staff and fashion photographer Morgahna Godwin.

Organiser Katrina Carey wants to bring together people in Bundaberg who appreciate good style.

It will be held at the Generator, upstairs from the post office where you can look out on Bourbong St.

The dress code is whatever you feel most stylish in - from haute couture to your favourite jeans and t-shirt.

Tickets are $35 and money raised will go to the Pyjama Foundation. Book at bundabergnightofstyle.

eventbrite.com.au.