25°
News

Passion for fashion? Get along to this special night

30th Jul 2017 4:30 PM
Bundaberg Night of Style
Bundaberg Night of Style Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LIKE to think you've got style?

It doesn't matter whether your favourite outfit is a high street frock or pyjamas.

Get along to the inaugural Bundaberg Night of Style.

The night will feature champagne, cheese and guest speakers including Vo Vo Modelle stylist Hannah Murphy, local style icon Meg Staff and fashion photographer Morgahna Godwin.

Organiser Katrina Carey wants to bring together people in Bundaberg who appreciate good style.

It will be held at the Generator, upstairs from the post office where you can look out on Bourbong St.

The dress code is whatever you feel most stylish in - from haute couture to your favourite jeans and t-shirt.

Tickets are $35 and money raised will go to the Pyjama Foundation. Book at bundabergnightofstyle.

eventbrite.com.au.

Bundaberg News Mail

Topics:  bundaberg night of style fashion style the generator

Mum who stole to gamble ordered to repay 13k to hotel

Mum who stole to gamble ordered to repay 13k to hotel

MUM-of-two Ashlee Walker has been sentenced to nine months jail and ordered to repay nearly $13,000 she stole in pokies money from the Young Australian Hotel.

Bundy's hottest July day so far

LIKE GLASS: Ross Clarke makes the most of the unusually calm weather on the Burnett River.

And it's not letting up just yet

One hurt in motorbike crash north of Gympie

A woman has been injured in a motorbike crash near Curra.

Rider taken to hospital.

Man pinned by arm after rolling car

Ambos were busy on Saturday night

Local Partners

Sister city students arrive in Bundy

A DELEGATION from Bundaberg's Japanese Sister City Settsu has arrived in Bundaberg for a three day visit.

Planning crucial to success with NDIS

BRIGHT FUTURE: Ann Mickan

Get onboard the NDIS

Jalopies cruise through Bundaberg to help family

Dunga Derby's annual DUNGA DERBY BOOT BBQ

It's all for a good cause

What's on in Bundy this weekend

ART ON STILTS: Michelle Harris and Lauren Whitehouse amaze the crowds at last year's Childers Festival.

Five things you need to know

WHAT'S ON: Friday, July 28

RED-HOT FAVOURITE: The cane fire tour is one of the most people Childers Festival events.

Five things you need to know

Spider crawls over reporter during live cross

IMAGINE being on live television when all of a sudden you start feeling something crawl down your arm.

Everyone wants to be a ninja warrior, especially the kids

Cody Thomas takes on the obstacle course on the TV series Australian Ninja Warrior.

Move over cotton wool kids. Make way for the wannabe ninjas

The countries celebs are banned from visiting

Sorry, what?

There some places even these celebs can't get into

Islands, seas and countries on the map that don’t exist

The Phantom Atlas, a book about islands and natural features on maps that don't really exist

Redrawing maps has been a problem for a very long time

Celebrities that have been banned from entering countries

Lady Gaga performsduring the halftime show of the NFL Super Bowl 51 football game between the New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

These are some of the celebs who have fallen foul of the law

'Low-life creeps' steal instruments from The Black Sorrows

The Nash guitar with distinct markings that was taken.

The "one-off, hand painted by Victor Rubin" saxaphone was stolen

What's on the small screen this week

Wombat and Sticks are contestants on the new season of The Block.

A RAFT of new reality shows hit our screens.

AS NEW VILLA WITH ROOM FOR 3RD CAR

8/46 Jealous Road, Kalkie 4670

Unit 3 1 2 $290,000

Brand new to the market is this immaculate low- maintenance spacious villa. A feature of this villa is that it has a double gate beside the home with room to park...

COUNTRY AMBIENCE - 11 MINUTES TO C.B.D

32 Henricksens Road, Sharon 4670

House 5 2 6 $329,000

A stunningly renovated home on a lovely half acre (2000m2) block in a tranquil country setting well away from any neighboring homes. All this situated within 1...

NEW LOW PRICE- GREAT VALUE- IMMACULATE LOW-MAINTENANCE HOME WITH PRIVACY

7a Greathead Road, Kepnock 4670

House 4 2 2 $319,000

The owners have made the decision to liquidate and have slashed the price accordingly- be quick. Conveniently situated in Kepnock close to all amenities sits this...

NEW PRICE - IMMACULATE - BE QUICK

23 Grange Street, Norville 4670

House 2 1 2 $175,000

Situated in ever popular Norville conveniently located central to all amenities sits this beautifully kept and loved home in immaculate condition. If you're...

2014 BUILT PRESTIGE HOME, 2 ACRES, TOWN WATER, UNIT, POOL HOUSE, POOL, SHED

8 Jolley Lane, Thabeban 4670

House 5 4 4 $865,000

Situated on the city fringe you have all the convenience of living in town however you also have a stunning 8076m2 (2 acres) block of land with town water. The...

BE QUICK - SIZE WILL SURPRISE WITH THIS MUST SEE BRICK AND TILE HOME

75 Fe Walker, Kepnock 4670

House 3 1 1 $219,000

The size of this home will certainly surprise with 3 good bedrooms, oversized modern kitchen, great size lounge and dining areas, front sunroom, oversized single...

MUST BE VIEWED TO FULLY APPRECIATE!

23 Hinkler Avenue, Bundaberg North 4670

House 3 2 3 $319,000

Situated on the high side of the roundabout near Bundaberg North Primary School out of harm's way including the biggest ever flood in recorded history of 2013 sits...

HEAVILY REDUCED WHAT A BARGAIN!

64 Perry Street, Bundaberg North 4670

House 4 1 5 O/O $199,000

Don't miss out on this beautifully renovated low set Queenslander situated on a spacious 1012m2 allotment just minutes to CBD, local shops, hospital and schools...

REDUCED A FURTHER $9,000! - MUST SEE!

9/6a Dunn Road, Avenell Heights 4670

House 2 1 1 $170,000

This immaculate 2-bedroom brick unit is well situated at the quiet end of a group of 9 units and well away from any road noise. Close to local shopping complex...

POTENTIAL OFFICE SPACE IN HOSPITAL PRECINCT

116 Woongarra Street, Bundaberg West 4670

House 5 2 2 Offers Over...

Situated on a 1,012m2 Residential B block in one of Bundaberg's most highly sought after locations is this must see Queenslander with excellent street appeal...

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

What your money can buy: Mackay versus Brisbane in the property market

More people are testing the property market in Mackay.

There is certainly some value in the market

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter