Passion for dance evident in Dianne's commitment

WHEN you speak with Dianne McLellan, her passion for dance and sharing that joy and knowledge with her students is clear.

With over 40 years' experience, "the Dianne McLellan Dancers" has become one Queensland's best professional Performing Arts schools, providing students of all ages and abilities with professional dance and performance training in a caring and family friendly environment.

For Dianne through her school, it is always important for she and her team to understand all children are different and all standards are different.

By being one of Bundaberg's premier dance schools they pride themselves on promoting the best of ability from each and every child and student.

For Dianne and her team, it is a simple as seeing a smile on their students' faces every day at class and the thank you from students as they leave.

Dianne said being a family orientated school they knew all the children and family members by name.

"We pride ourselves on making every child feel appreciated,” she said.

"At the Dianne McLellan Dancers we want to provide an environment that focusses on children's enjoyment and positive emotional development so our classrooms are a supportive and caring environment that promotes a healthy class atmosphere.

"We understand that children develop a different rates and so we ensure that our lessons are inclusive to all our students, extending and modifying the lessons to suit the child's individual needs.”

DMDA provide classes in classical ballet, tap dancing, jazz dance, contemporary and lyrical and neo classical, taught with fully qualified teachers in a professional atmosphere.

Classes are based on the syllabi Royal Academy of Dance or Commonwealth Society of Teachers of Dancing and also open class work which gives the students scope to explore dance in a positive and supportive environment.

The teaching team want parents to appreciate that dance is not only fun but has so many physical and social/emotional benefits for developing their child.

As well as having no extra fees added, all costume prices and fees are reasonable and affordable.

For the smaller members of the team, there is Tinies Fun Ballet and Dance which lets the younger children delight in imaginative play and expressive movement.

They can dress up as their favourite character, use themed props and music and still learn the fundamental ballet steps as they develop self-confidence and self-discipline as well as artistic and creative awareness.

Dianne is excited to welcome all dancers for 2018 to her Dianne McLellan Dancers through her open day on February 3 at the Fallon House Studio on the corner of Quay and Maryborough Streets.

It is an ideal day for those continuing with classes or looking to try dance for the first time to meet with their teachers and help them feel comfortable ready for the New Year.

Dianne welcomes parents phoning her to book a specific time between 9.30am and 12.30pm on the day for an interview if they are pushed for time.

"I continue to be proud of the fact that we run excellent classes which makes the children happy and this flows on to their parents and we welcome sharing this pure joy with families during our open day.”

For more information on developing the inner dancer in your child, phone Dianne on 0409 052 957.