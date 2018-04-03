WATCH: Woman rescued after dramatic river fall

BACK INJURY: Emergency services rushed to Sandy Hook after reports a woman had suffered back injuries and was stuck in the water.

BACK INJURY: Emergency services rushed to Sandy Hook after reports a woman had suffered back injuries and was stuck in the water. Mike Knott

A WOMAN building a swing out of rope from a tree along the Burnett River has plunged into the water.

Emergency crews were called after the woman, who has back injuries, was unable to move in the river at Sandy Hook.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the woman was not wearing any floatation devices and if not for the help of passers-by, she would have been in a dire situation.

Mr Kelly praised the passers-by, who were in a boat and secured the woman with a lifejacket until help arrived.

Mr Kelly said the 58-year-old woman suffered back and leg pain and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.