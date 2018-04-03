Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
BACK INJURY: Emergency services rushed to Sandy Hook after reports a woman had suffered back injuries and was stuck in the water.
BACK INJURY: Emergency services rushed to Sandy Hook after reports a woman had suffered back injuries and was stuck in the water. Mike Knott
Breaking

WATCH: Woman rescued after dramatic river fall

Emma Reid
by
3rd Apr 2018 4:28 PM

A WOMAN building a swing out of rope from a tree along the Burnett River has plunged into the water.

Emergency crews were called after the woman, who has back injuries, was unable to move in the river at Sandy Hook.

Queensland Ambulance Service senior operations supervisor Martin Kelly said the woman was not wearing any floatation devices and if not for the help of passers-by, she would have been in a dire situation.

Mr Kelly praised the passers-by, who were in a boat and secured the woman with a lifejacket until help arrived.

Mr Kelly said the 58-year-old woman suffered back and leg pain and was transported to Bundaberg Hospital in a stable condition.

burnett river editors picks emergency service martin kelly qas queensland ambulance service. bundaberg river sandy hook
Bundaberg News Mail
SHOCK MOVE? Push to move Bundy cricket from historic home

SHOCK MOVE? Push to move Bundy cricket from historic home

News Spotlight on the future of sports at Salter Oval

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games: How to get your piece of history

Commonwealth Games Collect the five-part Borobi pin collection with your paper each day

LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

LAUNCH: New events added to Winterfeast line up

Destinations Winterfeast invites trend-setting foodies to Bundaberg's table

Bundy streets safe: $800K in drugs seized

Bundy streets safe: $800K in drugs seized

Crime BUNDABERG streets are safer following the seizure of drugs

  • 3rd Apr 2018 6:07 PM

Local Partners