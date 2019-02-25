Passengers sing Uber's praises

Uber has had a good start in Bundy.

Uber has had a good start in Bundy. Sam Flanagan

JUST months after Uber launched in Bundaberg, locals have said they're pleased with the service.

Despite some complaints about a lack of available vehicles, the NewsMail's Facebook audience said they'd found the service prompt, affordable and friendly.

"We have used Uber in Bundy, great experience,” Leandre McMillan said.

Catherine Baumann said she'd given it a go and had picked her daughter up and taken her home for $4.

Brett Pukall was also in support.

"Used it a few times now. Have no complaints. And very affordable,” he said.

Andy Mark said he recommended the service, saying it was very cheap.

Emma Milton agreed.

"So pleased they are now in Bundaberg, makes going out far more affordable,” she said.

Gaylene Jordan-Richards was along the same lines.

"We have used Uber here and couldn't fault our driver. So much more affordable,” she said.

Others, however, said they would keep using the regular taxi service.

"I will stick to the cabs, always done the right thing by me,” Lindsay Burl Ives said.

Uber is a mobile phone app that links passengers with Uber-registered drivers.